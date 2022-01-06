Pharaohs Afraid Of ‘Black Magic’ Ahead Of Eagles Clash

Tana Aiyejina

Most African sides tremble when they are pitted against continental heavyweights Egypt but PUNCH Sports Extra learnt that the Egyptians fear teams south of the Sahara, including Nigeria, who they believe can turn around the results of matches using ‘black magic.’

Nigeria and Egypt, as well as Guniea Bissau and Sudan, are pooled in Group D of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Following the Moroccan delegation’s arrival in Cameroon with their food, water and hotel staff, it was learnt that Egypt would also be applying same approach for fear of ‘black magic’ in Cameroon.

Egyptian journalist Hady Elmadany, in an interview with Godwin Enakhena on Top Radio, said the Pharaohs will apply same approach when they land in Garoua, Cameroon on January 7

“Egypt will do the same thing (like Morocco), same as Al Ahly and Zamalek do when they travel,” Elmadany said.

“They go to places with their food because they may have problem with the taste of the food from other parts of Africa. But I don’t know why they (Morocco) are taking water.

“What you don’t know in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, Egyptian football is worried so much about black magic. I’m sorry to tell you, Egyptians are worried of the black magic. They are worried also when they travel to Tunisia, Algeria and especially morocco. So, it’s not any sign of disrespect, just the personal culture of each country.”

The Egyptian media practitioner preferred to sit on the bench when asked if he was afraid Nigeria would claim all three points against the North Africans.

“I won’t say I’m not afraid but confrontations between Egypt and Nigeria are always with some mutual respect, so neither of them is afraid, neither of them is confident of a win. I think if the game ends in a draw, no one will be angry or sad. Both will say I can beat Sudan and Guinea Bissau and go to the second round at the top of the group.”



https://punchng.com/revealed-pharaohs-afraid-of-black-magic-ahead-of-eagles-clash/

