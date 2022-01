Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Member of Parliament for Mandevu constituency in Zambia, Christopher Shakafuswa, has mourned his 20 year-old niece, Nivea Chezwa Nabuzoka, who committed suicide on Thursday night, January 27.

The lawmaker took to his official Facebook page on Friday, January 28, to share the sad news.

“Lost my niece last night. Sad to comprehend how a young girl @20 years with a bright future would take her own life.” he wrote.

