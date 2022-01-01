Photos From Isiokpo Bicycle Carnival In Rivers State

It Was The Second Season Of The Most Anticipated Carnival In All Of The Entire Ikwerre Ethnicities. Isiokpo’s Bicycle Carnival Hosted By The Anicent Kingdom Of Ikwerre Land Isiokpo.

It’s Was Indeed An Event Of Love, Peace And Unity In Ikwerre Land For Both The Young And Old, Woman, Man And Little Ones. Also A lot Of Foreign Bodies Were Present For This Edition To Witness For ThemSelves The Epic Carnival And None Left With Regrets…

God Bless The Ancient Kingdom

God Bless The Good People Of Ikwerre LGA

Happy New Year…

