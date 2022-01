83-year-old Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, celebrated his 51st coronation anniversary over the last weekend, IGBERETV reports.

He was joined by his Oloris, family members, and wellwishers at the coronation anniversary party.

See more photos of the monarch and his wives below.



