Photos Of NGO Worker Who Raped A Virgin In IDP Camp

INTERSOS, a Humanitarian Organisation in Borno State has suspended a staff who allegedly raped a young female IDP.

The suspect identified as Husaifa Adam, 35, allegedly lured the victim to his apartment at 303 Housing Estate, near Dalori IDP camp, Maiduguri, under the guise of cleaning the place and allegedly forcefully had sex with her.

The victim, who was traumatised rushed to Adam’s kitchen where she picked up a knife that she used to stab herself. She died moments later at the hospital.

Head of Mission INTERSOS, Enka Chau, in a statement said the suspect also caused a traffic accident leading to the injury of another person.

“We are saddened to inform you that one of our Nigerian staff members is currently held in police custody in Maiduguri. He is accused of having committed rape and other violence connected with the death of a woman, as well as having caused a traffic accident leading to the injury of another person,” the statement reads.

“The incident happened in Maiduguri town. Upon learning about this terrible incident, we have immediately suspended the staff, who was off duty and on vacation when the incident happened. As the investigation is ongoing, we will closely monitor the development and take appropriate actions accordingly.

“We express our deep sorrow to the families of the victims. At this moment we are focusing on gathering additional information, and providing the necessary assistance to the authorities.

“INTERSOS has a zero-tolerance policy against any form of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV). Our recruitment process follows strict and detailed guidelines in compliance with the organizations “Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse policy”, and its implementation is constantly followed up by a dedicated unit. We are also part of the Inter-Agency Scheme for the Disclosure of Safeguarding-related Misconduct in the Recruitment Process within the Humanitarian and Development Sector.

“As we go through this difficult time, we kindly ask you to share any information you may receive regarding the case with me at nigeria@intersos.org, while we stay at your disposal for any further questions.

“We appreciate your discretion in sharing and circulating only officially confirmed and reliable information, and not to circulate this message further.”



