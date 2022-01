Nigerian musician and Grammy winner, Wizkid has spent quality time with friends, including Phyno, Wande Coal and others after throwing a beach party.

The latest party comes moments after he showed off a Ghana must-go bag full of money.

The beach party was held at his Ghana mansion. It attracted close friends, celebrities, and many girls.

See video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzJlqtBrd38

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...