Physically Challenged Man Caught With Fresh Human Head & Hands In Rivers State (Pix)

Physically Challenged Man Arrested With Fresh Human Head And Hands In Rivers State (Photo)

A man who is deaf and dumb was caught with a human head and hands in Rivers State, IGBERETV reports.

Chinedu Okoro, 23, was seen on Saturday, January 15, 2022 with a bag in Omoku, Rivers state. When the bag was inspected, an elderly woman’s head and hands were discovered.

The suspect was immediately apprehended by operatives of ONELGA Security Peace and Advisory Council, OSPAC.

He has now been handed over to the police for further investigation.



https://igberetvnews.com/1412452/physically-challenged-man-arrested-fresh-human-head-hands-rivers-state-photo/

