Physics Professor, Muhammad Sani Abubakar, Dies At 67

Professor of Renewable Energy and Molecular Physics, at the Kaduna State University (KASU), Muhammad Sani Abubakar, has died at the age of 67.

Daily Trust reports that until his demise on Friday afternoon, Prof. Abubakar was a lecturer with the Department of Physics at KASU.

Confirming his death, his younger brother, Engineer Abdulrazak Abubakar, said the deceased was said to have slumped at KASU on Friday afternoon and was rushed to the school clinic where he was pronounced dead.

He said late the Professor, who has been buried according to Islamic rites, had taken his children to school on Friday morning before he returned home and got ready for work.

“There are two versions of the incident but we are not sure of the actual scenario. Some said he was walking on the staircase and slumped while others said he slumped while walking on the ground. He was rushed to the school clinic where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Our correspondent gathered that late Prof. Abubakar received his primary education at Danja Primary School, Katsina, before he proceeded to Government Secondary School, Funtua (now Government College Funtua). His younger brother said the late professor had then studied Physics at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, before proceeding on scholarship to Ohio State University in the USA where he bagged a PhD in in Nuclear Physics.

“After he returned home, he lectured with the Department of Physics at the Bayero University, Kano and while there, he got an appointment with the Kaduna Polytechnic as the Director, College of Science and Tech. He later became the Deputy Rector Academic and later Deputy Rector Administration,” he said.

He said the deceased had served as Director of Programmed at the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and acting Executive Secretary before he was retired. “After his retirement, he was appointed Director at the Centre for Technical and Vocational Education under the NBTE and from there, moved to the Department of Physics at the Kaduna State University where he became a Professor of Renewable Energy and Molecular Physics.” The deceased is survived by his two wives, 10 children and grandchildren.



Source: https://dailytrust.com/foremost-physics-professor-muhammad-sani-abubakar-dies-at-67

