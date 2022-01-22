Pictures Of Ongoing Projects At ESUT And College Of Medicine Igbi Eno, Enugu

The birthing of Enugu State’s world-class healthcare facilities…

Update on the ongoing massive projects at the permanent site of ESUT Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, Igbo Eno, Enugu State, initiated and being executed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration.

This is to provide quality and affordable healthcare services to all residents of Enugu State, as well as make the state a choice destination for healthcare tourism, despite the nation’s economic challenges as well as the state’s lean resources.

The health facilities made up of two sections of a Teaching Hospital, seating on two floors (the outpatient department of seven sections and in-patient department with 200-bed wards); a College of Medicine comprising 2 units of 12 classroom blocks, 2 units of 10 classroom blocks, 2 units of 8 classroom blocks and 2 units of 208 student-capacity hostel; and provision for the construction of a helicopter landing pad (helipad) reserved for hospital emergency operations, were adjudged as “simply unbelievable” and in line with World Health Organization (WHO) standard, by the Management of University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, during their recent validation visit to the site.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=483405213143969&id=100044234839321

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...