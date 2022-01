Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR @dabiodunMFR

Our administration successfully reconstructed the 41-kilometre Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta Road which has been renamed “President Muhammadu Buhari Expressway” after it was commissioned today by Mr President.

#PMBinOgun #BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA #OgunState



https://mobile.twitter.com/dabiodunMFR/status/1481663329504538629

See more pictures of the Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta Road in subsequent posts below.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...