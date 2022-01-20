Pictures Of The Lagos Mobile Blood Bank Vehicle

Prof. Akin Abayomi @ProfAkinAbayomi

Today, Thursday, January 20, 2022, I inspected the @LagosBTS mobile blood bank vehicle. At the inspection with me are the Executive Director @LagosBTS Dr. Bodunrin Oshikomaiya @bosikomaiya and members of her team.

Some remarkable features of the mobile blood bank vehicle include; compartments for registration, blood donor procedure, post donation/relaxation and blood storage.

The vehicle is also furnished with 2 electrical donor chairs, an inverter, Television, a DVD, 4 fans, an air conditioner, a cabinet, a blood bank as well as tap and sink.

@LSMOH is committed to ensuring that the blood mobile vehicle is fully equipped to enhance blood donation without inhibitions and inconveniences to blood donors.

Donate Blood; Save lives! #ForAGreaterLagos



https://twitter.com/ProfAkinAbayomi/status/1484199980864835587

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...