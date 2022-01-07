Pictures Of Zungeru Hydro Electric Power Project To Be Commissioned This Year

The Contractor building the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project says the $1.3 billion 700MW plant will be commissioned across four phases this year 2022…

…the first turbine that can generate 175MW will be commissioned in the first quarter, while the remaining three turbines (which also generate 175MW each) will be commissioned quarterly.

When fully completed, the plant will be the country’s second-largest hydropower project behind the Kainji 760MW hydro plant. The project is being financed via a loan facility from China’s Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank).

