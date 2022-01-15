Plateau killings: Irate youths set ablaze palace of Irigwe paramount ruler

Irate Youths of the Irigwe extraction in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday attacked the Palace of their Paramount Ruler, the MBRA NGWE IRIGWE of IRIGWE KINGDOM Rev. Runku Aka.

The Youths who trooped out in numbers were set the Palace building and cars ablaze.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the Irigwe Development Association for details was unsuccessful, however a source within the community, James Israel told AIT that the angry youths were not satisfied with the way the traditional ruler handled the recent attack in their community where 18 people were killed by suspected herdsmen.

Spokesman for the Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven Major Ishaku Takwa, while confirming the development said troops of the Special Task Force have been deployed to the scene to calm the situation.

https://ait.live/plateau-killings-irate-youths-set-ablaze-palace-of-irigwe-paramount-ruler/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...