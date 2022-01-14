‘Please Help! See The Threat SMS A Friend Of Mine Received’

Good morning nairalanders

A friend of mine called me 4 days ago that he received a text message from a strange number the message goes thus:

“You have been hiding and running this 2022 anywhere you are we will get you and we will shoot you and also gun you down try don’t forget this word this date 10th Jan 2022…You can not hide till we get you. We will show u that to get money is not easy.”

Immediately he got the message about 30 minutes after he received a WhatsApp text from another strange different number a lady sending him pictures of her trying to lure him into a business and for friendship please what should he do?

This my friend is an online business man and when I asked him he said he never had a deal with anyone involving money .

Pls.what should he do

He needs advise thanks

