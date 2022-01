Please help. My son in primary 4 was given some assignments in his quantitative reasoning text book.

We have been able to solve lots of them but these remaining ones are difficult.

We can’t seem to understand the examples given in the textbook like we understood the rest.

Please any help?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...