Police Arrest Another Set Of Political Thugs In Ekiti

On 26th January, 2022 at about 1830hrs, the operatives of Ijero Divisional Police Headquarters on patrol led by the DPO sighted a Toyota Hiace Bus parked by the roadside conveying about twelve hefty men suspected to be thugs.

2. The Police operatives advanced toward the suspected men and on sighting the Police, they abandoned their Bus and fled into a nearby bush.

3. The operatives however, gave them a hot chase and arrested two of them.

4. The abandoned Toyota Hiace Bus was subsequently searched and items recovered were:

i. Four(4) single barrel guns

ii. One(1) cut to size locally made pistol

ii. Seven(7) cartridges

vi. Substance suspected to be charms.

The arrested suspected thugs have been transferred to the State Headquarters for further investigation.

ASP ABUTU SUNDAY

PPRO

*FOR:* COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

EKITI STATE COMMAND

