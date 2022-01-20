Police Arrest Francis Chukwura Staff For Attempted Ritual Killing In Imo State

Police arrest ex-FMC staff for attempted ritual killing

The Imo State Police Command has arrested one Francis Chukwura, a dismissed staff of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), who attempted killing his neighbour’s son, Henry Ekwos, aged 14 years for ritual.

Chukwura allegedly lured the victim into his room to help install WhatsApp application in his phone.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Micheal Abattam, in a statement signed on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini on Thursday, said the unsuspecting boy innocently entered with him into his room where he has already dug a grave-size pit.

The CP said the boy, on seeing the grave-size pit in the room became suspicious and turned to run out, when the father of three, Chukwura picked up a machete and gave him several machete cuts on his head and body but, the young boy did not stop running and screaming for help. Luckily, passersby, who heard his scream, immediately alerted the police patrol team within the area.

Narrating further, the police boss said on arrival at the scene, the police operatives were able to disarm the assailant, rescued the victim with the assistance of some members of the community.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical attention while the apprehended suspect was taken to the station.

The CP said on interrogation, the suspect is said to be a dismissed staff of FMC and presently has no visible means of livelihood.

The police boss said the suspect in his statement could not give a reason he attempted to kill the victim and for what purpose. On the excavated grave-size pit he dug in his room, he said the wife was aware and it was done to hurt his landlord for giving him quit notice.

The police boss further said, “Consequent upon the suspect’s claim, the wife, Ezinne Anyanwu, aged 32 years, a native of Ikeduru in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State, was arrested. On interrogation, she claimed to have three children for the suspect out of wedlock. That the landlord did not give them quit notice, but they are owing rent for some months. She claimed, he is fond of beating her, saying that,” she is bad luck to him

“She further stated that on the 5th of January, 2022, she came back in the night from her hawking business and was surprised to see the already dug grave-size pit in their room. And when she asked him about it, he said, “he is looking for the dollars he buried in the ground.

“That she became suspicious and afraid, that he might have planned to use one of her children for ritual; hence, she held on to her three children without sleeping till the next day. In the morning of 06/01/2022, at about 0600 hours, he drove her and their children away. She left for her brother’s house and narrated her ordeal to him. That was in the evening of that day, she received a phone call that her husband had been arrested for attempting to kill a young boy for money ritual.”

According to police, “The victim is in the intensive care unit of a reputable government hospital and he is responding to treatment. However, investigation is ongoing and as soon as it is concluded, the suspect will be charged to court.”

The Commissioner of Police further said it’s using this medium to appeal to parents/guardians to be wary of the pedigree of the persons living within their neighbourhood, especially, when they create undue familiarity with their children/wards.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/20/police-arrest-ex-fmc-staff-for-attempted-ritual-killing-in-imo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...