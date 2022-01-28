Police Arrest Ganduje’s Critic, Muaz Magaji, After An Interview

Policemen have arrested Muaz Magaji, one of the fiercest critics of the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

He was arrested by the police after a live television interview at Trust TV in Utako, Abuja around 9:15pm.

Although police are yet to speak on the arrest, witnesses told DAILY NIGERIAN that Mr Magaji was chased by the police immediately after leaving the television station office.

“A few minutes ago something really unfortunate, worrisome and regrettable happened along Ngozi Okonjo Iwela way by TOS Benson Crescent junction. Engr Magaji Muazu was pushed into an accident where his Honda car was pushed off the road and made to hit a street light pole. Although he came out of the car looking unharmed, but all the airbags are out.

“Apparently it was a police operation because he was immediately arrested and forcefully taken to the Utako police station. As I write this I have been at the scene securing his car and we are now on our way to the police station. His bag and the battery of his car are with me,” said a witness.

On January 17, police in Kano invited Mr Magaji to answer questions regarding a petition against him.

He however sent his lawyers to the command instead of appearing in person, and then filed a fundamental enforcement case against the police.

Mr Magaji, a former commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, was fired by Mr Ganduje over “insensitive comments” over the death of Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari.

Since leaving the government, the former commissioner has been critical of the governor for his leadership style and involving his family in the state affairs.

Following the emergence of Senator Shekarau-led faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, the former commissioner joined the faction.



https://dailynigerian.com/breaking-police-arrest-ganduje/

