Police Confirms Arrest Of Mason Greenwood Over Alleged Physical Assault/Rape

The Greater Manchester Police has confirmed the arrest of a man in his 20s after social media posts of physical violence went viral.

‘GMP were made aware earlier today of online social media images & videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence…following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape & assault.’

Police add that the man remains in custody for questioning and that enquiries are ongoing.

‘If you’re a victim of domestic abuse, or are concerned about someone you know, please use our online reporting facility or use our LiveChat facility on our website, or call 101.

‘In an emergency that’s on-going or life is in danger, always dial 999.’



Greenwood & Ms Robson separated after it emerged Greenwood had a tryst with an Icelandic model that saw him kicked out of the England football squad in 2020.

But they reunited eight months later in November that year and shared videos of them larking around at home.

Greenwood and Harriet are from Wisbey, near Bradford and have known each other since their school days at Ashton on Mersey School in Greater Manchester.

MailOnline also revealed how Greenwood got into further trouble for holding rowdy house parties throughout the coronavirus lockdown at a secret address.

The young striker rented the three-storey home through Airbnb ‘five or six times’ during the pandemic where neighbours complained they were kept awake.

The striker was still at the school when he became Manchester United’s youngest ever player in the Champions League, making his debut against PSG aged 17.

Dubbed United’s ‘new wonder kid’, he broke into the first team squad in 2020, scoring ten goals before football stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United also confirmed the player has been suspended until further notice.

‘Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.’



Harriet’s father claims her daughter’s phone was hacked.

The first thing we knew about this was at 6am this morning. It is dreadful. I’m just coming to terms with it all.

As a father you don’t want to know things like that happening to your daughter. The police have been round and she has made a statement to them.

She has told us her phone has been hacked. We told her to take it down, which she has done but it’s out there now so it is too late.

‘She is devastated because she didn’t want it released. We have known him since the under 21s. He has been part of our family for two or three years.

Their relationship has not been good for the last few months. She is completely devastated by it all.

They were very much in love and have been together for a while. The police are dealing with it now.’

