Police, Friends, Family Celebrate AIG Odumosu At Grand Reception (Pics)

AIG HAKEEM ODUMOSU RELISHES FULFILMENT AS POLICE, FRIENDS, FAMILY CELEBRATE HIM AT GRAND RECEPTION

By Oki Samson

It was planned to be a closed party attracting a few persons over the weekend but it turned out to be a massive celebration with the high flyers in security management, top socialites in Lagos in attendance. This was the grand reception in honour of the outgoing Lagos Commissioner of Police, AIG Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu. He will officially be bowing out of meritorious service to the Nigeria Police after attaining the statutory age of 60 this Tuesday.

The grand reception which held in POWA Hall, Oduduwa, GRA Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday had members of the Lagos Police Command Management team and other Senior officers including former Commissioner of Police in Ogun State Command, CP Edward Ajogun and his wife, CP Yetunde Longe, DCP Adegoke Fayoade (DC In Charge of SCID), DCP Ahmed Kontagora (DC In Charge of Operations), DCP Bassey Ewah (DC in charge of finance and administration), popular Crimebuster and former IGP-IRT Commander, DCP Abba Kyari, DCP Olasoji Akinbayo, DCP Waheed Ayilara, DCP Gbolahan Olugbemi, ACP Olajide Agboola, ACP Oludotun Odubona, ACP Hakeem Ajasa, ACP Mary Ayim, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos Command PPRO among other senior police officers in attendance including former Lagos Command PPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi from the Force Public Relations Department Abuja. Other attendees are member of the board of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan and his Beautiful Wife; Commander of Lagos Sector of Federal Road Safety Corps, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide; NSCDC Lagos Command boss, Commandant Eweka Douglas; Chairman of NBA-SPIDEL and human rights lawyer, Barr. Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani (MOU); members of the Odumosu family; executive board of the Lagos State Command Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) led by Apostle Kehinde Showemimo; and other dignitaries.

Reveling with joy, AIG Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu was gaily dressed in the ceremonial white suit and black bowtie of the Nigeria Police. The retiring AIG who couldn’t hide his joy jumped, danced, sang, and beamed with smiles throughout the celebration. The teeming personalities also praised and cheered him as the supercop celebrated. It is surely a good way to end a fulfilling and remarkable career.

Trek Africa Newspaper can report that the melodious tunes from the Police Band threw the entire hall into wild jubilation in honour of the gallant former Lagos CP who has been decorated with multiple awards through his career in the Nigeria Police including the prestigious Commissioner of Police of the Year Award by the National Association of Online Security News Publishers, NAOSNP.

During the ceremony, the senior management of Lagos Police Command presented AIG Hakeem Odumosu with a huge portrait. Also the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Lagos presented him with an award of excellent service.

The gallant Police officer, AIG Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu shared: ‘All the legacies that I left behind, I implore the incoming CP to build on it. I built on what I inherited from AIG Muazu and that is why Lagos is now safer. Throughout my stay, there is no single bank robbery, cultism has reduced drastically, armed robbers being bold enough to tell residents that they are coming has stopped, social miscreants like 1 million boys, no salary boys have been stopped, the way we handled Endsars was spontaneous.’

‘All these are major hallmarks. I want the people I left behind to learn from that and make sure that Lagos remains the safest state in the country’, the fulfilled man said in his brief chat with Oki Samson of Trek Africa Newspaper and other Pressmen.

On behalf of the management team of Lagos State Police Command, DCP Adegoke Fayoade who read the goodwill message stated that the Grand Reception is ‘to honour and felicitate with our amazing and unique boss, AIG Olusegun Odumosu psc, fcia, outgoing CP Lagos whose unique leadership skill and mentoring is an incredible experience for all of us who had the honour/privilege of serving under him.’

On the AIG Odumosu’s successes, DCP Fayoade added: ‘When AIG Odumosu assumed office in November 14th 2020 as CP Lagos he knew the task before him. Within a week when he assumed office in order to facilitate the general and chaotic traffic situation in Lagos, he deployed over 1,000 policemen to join in tackling the gridlock that has made commuting difficult. He revived the time schedule of traffic from 10am – 10pm and second shift from 10pm-10am to morale covered with thins arrangement, policemen are on duty both traffic control and prevent hoodlums from attacking motorists and commuters.’

Felicitating with the supercop, the FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, CC Olusegun Ogungbemide noted: ‘AIG Odumosu happened to be someone I met not quite long because I came into Lagos 11th June 2020 and it has been wonderful relationship.

He is a strong man, a protector, he is always being there for me in full support through the crisis I had, you know we are not armed but when you look at him, he was there with all the energy to protect us and he is the man that took me as a personal younger brother, he never allowed me to feel the pressure of Lagos. There is no better place to be tonight than to celebrate with him. I wish him wonderful time and I pray that he would enjoy his days in good health. He is a man that is always willing to take challenges.’

‘One good thing is that when one man steps out, God is able to replace him with someone better. The man that is coming in, I know him since 1993. Lagos is lucky to have this caliber of men’, he remarked about the incoming Lagos CP, CP Sylvester Abiodun Alabi.

The NSCDC boss in Lagos, Commandant Eweka Douglas Okoro added: ‘AIG Odumosu is a workaholic. He believes in team spirit.

He is a professional to the core. He has passion for the job. He is a supercop. In his future endeavours, he should keep it up. There is still more for him to do.’

