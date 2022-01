#PhotoNews: The official Launch of the Nigeria Police Special Desk for Persons with Disability, held today 6th January 2022, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Special Desk was established to avail persons with disability unfettered access to police services, and give full effect to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...