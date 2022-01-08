Police Nab 2 Drug Dealer Suspects In Delta State (Photos)

Two drug dealer suspects has been arrested by the Delta State Police command.

HGS Media Plus reports that the suspects identified as Felix Aroh and Erumu Ogodo were arrested around 3:30pm on Wednesday, January 5 along Jakpa Road in Delta State.

Three containers of Loud, eight wraps of Colorado hard drugs, four packets of rolling paper, one hundred and forty three wraps of Indian hemp and some sachets of tramadol were recovered from the suspects.



