Police Officer Caught On Camera Flogging A Woman Along Benin Expressway

A yet to be identified Nigerian police officer has been captured in a viral video assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her.

Focus Naija can report that the victim and others were allegedly on their way to Lagos along the Benin Expressway when the incident occurred.

Although the reason for the assault could not be ascertained as at press time, the officer could be heard calling her an ash*wo (prostitute) and bragging that he is not an ordinary policeman.

Efforts by his colleagues to stop him from further assaulting the woman fell on deaf ears as he broke loose from their grip, cocked his rifle and fired into the air.

Read reactions and watch the video below;

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CY81HMehrS9/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...