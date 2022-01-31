Police Parades Arrested Oyo PMS Boys In Ekiti (Video)

The Nigerian Police, Ekiti command on Monday morning paraded all the Oyo Park Management System workers that was arrested on the Eve of Ekiti People’s Democratic Party ( PDP ) governorship primary election.

The Oyo PMS boys were arrested by Nigerian Soldiers at about 3am few days ago, some hours to the Ekiti PDP primary, at Ita Awure/Efon Junction.

They were said to be going there from IBADAN to invade Ekiti to stalemate the PDP Primary Election to prevent emergence of a candidate for the 2022 governorship election.

