Police Releases Names Of Successful Candidates For 2020 Recruitment Exercise

List items required at Police training school

The Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Police Service Commission has finally released names of successful candidates for the long awaited 2020 Police recruitment exercise.

In a press statement e-signed and released to the National Association of Online Security News Publishers, NAOSNP by the Delta State Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Edafe Bright stated that, “Delta State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly indigenes of the state that the NPF in collaboration with the Police Service Commission have released names of successful candidates for the 2020 recruitment exercise.”

According to Edafe, “Candidates are advised to visit www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and check for their names or alternatively come to the Police Command Headquarters Asaba.”

Successful candidates who are indigenes of Delta state are to report at Police Training School Benin (PTS) from 10th -15th January 2022.

Candidates who fail to report on the stated date will not be admitted for the training.

Candidates are to come along with the following;

a. Two (2) pairs of White Round-Neck T-Shirt and Short Nicker,

b. Two (2) Pairs of White Trainer Shoes and White Socks,

c. Two (2) Pairs of White Sports Wear,

d. Two (2) Pairs of White Bed Sheets,

e. Two (2) White Pillow Cases,

d. Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer,

e. Small Food Flask with Two Flat Plates and a set of cutlery,

f. One (1) Hoe, Cutlass and Broom each,

g. One (1) Bucket and toiletries,

h. Hard Cover Note Book,

i. Original Copy of National Identity Card/Slip,

j. Original Copies of Credentials, and

k. Four (4) Copies of Passport Photograph with White Background.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, PSC+ while congratulating the successful candidates advised them that the exercise is absolutely free. The CP also advised candidates to remain focused, committed, obedient, responsible, honest and dedicated during the period of the training so they can achieve the ultimate goal when the training ends.

For further inquiries candidates can reach the Command through the following numbers;

+234 915 557 0008

+234 915 557 0007

+234 902 907 0037.

