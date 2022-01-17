Policemen Attempt To Arrest Keke Rider In Aba, Residents Resist Them (Video, Pix)

2022-01-17 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0OyeKapXDg

Aba Residents Resist Nigeria Police Officers’ Attempt To Arrest A Tricycle Rider Who Protested Shattering Of His Windscreen By Policeman In Abia State.

