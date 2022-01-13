Popular Actor, Jnr Pope Smashes A Man’s Windscreen During A Fight (Video)

Nigerian Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo a.k.a Jnr Pope, smashed the windscreen of a man’s vehicle after he lost his cool during an altercation.

In a video making rounds, the exasperated-looking Movie star smashed the windscreen of the man’s vehicle continuously as he overpowered passersby who tried to stop him.

Meanwhile, some netizens reacted to the incident by condemning a female voice from the video that questioned why Jnr Pope was fighting as a celebrity, trust Internet users to be forever quick in giving backlashes, as they were not indifferent in her case.

Watch the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIts0BywnDE?

