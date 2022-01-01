Portable Zazu Zeh Cries As He Is Given A Range Rover (Pix, Video)

Portable Zazu Zeh Sheds Tears Of Joy As He Acquires His Second Car (Photos, Video)

It was a moment of joyful tears for Zazu Zeh crooner, Portable Omolalomi when he was gifted a new Range Rover vehicle, making it the second new car he acquired in a month his music career blossomed, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared videos of the moment he got the gift. He wrote;

“Gift of the year Thank you @yucatecolounge_ @yucatecolounge111 MAN OF THE YEAR ❤️ He don Bizza RANGE ROVER for me ooo help me thank him oooo

@egeforeign @djspiritokooku @kvng_aramide @kogbagidi we are going places Zeh Nation to the world”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYLGUOIKEju/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zOLabonwIw

https://igberetvnews.com/1410994/portable-zazu-zeh-sheds-tears-joy-acquires-second-car-photos-video/

