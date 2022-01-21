Poverty Makes People Mill Around Tinubu – Osun Senator

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East, has described Nigerians, who fall over themselves to support Bola Tinubu since he expressed his intention to contest the country’s number one seat in 2023, as those with poverty mentality.

According to him, those that the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader ‘empowered’ in the South West, unfortunately, dumped him, making the former Lagos State governor turn to the North for support and paving the way for the North to share from his ‘generosity’.

He advised Nigerians to watch where the APC national chairman will come from, since no region can have both the national chairman and presidential candidate of the party.

On whether senators will queue behind one of their own for the top job, he wondered who among them has the wherewithal to run?

The Osun senator regretted that his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was losing ground in the South West, especially Ekiti State, through former Governor Ayo Fayose, adding that the next target of Tinubu’s APC is Osun State.



Senator representing Osun East Senatorial district, Francis Fadahunsi said, poverty has turned some people into political hangers-on around the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He described as unfortunate those clinging to Tinubu since he made his ambition known last week Monday, after he visited President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they are not genuine supporters but are out for what to eat as a result of poverty.

The lawmaker spoke with journalists on Thursday when asked to react to Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general election.

He advised people to watch and see where the APC national chairman will come from since “you can’t have a national chairman and presidential candidate from the same zone”.

He said: “It’s regrettable that my own party, the PDP is losing ground in the South West, especially Ekiti state through the former governor of the State, Ayo Fayose, and now, the next target of Tinubu’s APC is Osun State.”

On the “fight” between Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Fadahunsi said “people should ask the duo why father and son are fighting”, adding, they are the only ones who know why they are fighting.

He faulted President Buhari’s government on the rice pyramid along airport road, stating that the whole launch on Tuesday was artificial, adding that all was not well for the nation.

He said: “The North cannot feed us again because of the problem it is facing”, concluding that all the country need is to “let the institutions work.”

