Precious Chikwendu Shows Off Her Dance Skills (Photos, Video)

Femi Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu has shown off her dance skills in a video shared on her Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

She captioned the video;

“New year cruise

Before we get back to the struggle , let me remind myself with a pat in the back, that i am a person and deserve all the joy and fun, I’ve been awesome amazing and will be fine .

#newyearcruise

#fullbloodedigbogirl

#udo

#mamaboys”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYPbejRFtBp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXN92msT2Tc

