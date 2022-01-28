Pregnant Woman Gives Birth In A Bus While Traveling From Bori To Port Harcourt (Pics)

Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby In A Bus While Travelling From Bori To Port Harcourt (Photos)

A baby was delivered in a bus after the mother suddenly went into labour, IGBERETV reports.

The mother was travelling from Bori to Port Harcourt when she began experiencing labour pains, so passengers helped her deliver her baby.

The mother and newborn were later taken to a hospital where the baby was cleaned and the mother was also attended to. Both mother and baby are doing fine.

Sharing photos, Comrade Phils wrote on Facebook;

“God is great!

This baby was delivered in a bus traveling from Bori to Port Harcourt

Mother and Child are safe…

Photo Credit: Barikui Lekia”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10226593785688170&id=1152672903

See photos below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bynEd_TeJm0

https://igberetvnews.com/1413358/pregnant-woman-delivers-baby-bus-travelling-bori-port-harcourt-photos/

