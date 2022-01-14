Premier League: I Don’t Accept Anything Less Than Top Three – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.

The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.

Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.

United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.

Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t see any other position for Manchester United.

“In my heart, I don’t accept that our mentality be less than being in the top three in the Premier League, in my opinion.

“I think to build up good things sometimes you have to destroy a few things. New year, new life, I hope that Manchester can be at the level people want, especially the fans. We are capable of changing things now.

“We can do it better, all of us. I don’t want to be here in the club to fight to be in sixth or seventh place. I am here to try to win, to compete. I believe if we change our mind we can achieve big things.”



