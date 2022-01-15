By Saxone Akhaine,

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on Nigerians to come out with convincing evidence that national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is not fit to contest the Presidency in 2023 on health ground.

The Arewa leaders said without such evidence, Tinubu should be allowed to vie for the office.

Spokesman of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, stated this, yesterday, against the backdrop of the APC stalwart’s declaration that he would run for the country’s top job.

According to the group, Nigeria must be saved the agony of having any President with health challenge to run the country.

“If people have issues or evidence about his (Tinubu) health, let them come out and speak. Let them provide evidence that he is not strong enough to contest for the Presidency or hold the office.

“The people, who have the evidence that Tinubu is not strong enough for the office of Presidency, should save us the agony of having a sick President in office. They should speak out,” ACF stated.

It cited the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who was sick and died in office, leaving the country in constitutional crisis.

“So, if we know that somebody is sick, we should not allow him to take over that office. It is a serious office that will determine the future of millions of citizens. In a complex country like Nigeria, we should not allow somebody that is not medically fit to occupy such office and mess all of us up.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is always travelling abroad for medical attention, and Nigerians would be organising demonstrations to force him back home. It was really embarrassing. We should not allow such things to happen again,” Yawe added.



https://guardian.ng/news/presidency-acf-demands-medical-evidence-to-stop-tinubu/

