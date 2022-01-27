President Buhari Addresses The People Of Zamfara, Explains Reason For Absence

My dear people of Zamfara State, it pains me that I can no longer be with you today as I had planned.

I just finished what I came to do in Sokoto at the BUA Cement facility and looking forward to meeting you. I have been told that the trip cannot hold anymore because of bad weather which has made it impossible for the helicopter to fly to Gusau from Sokoto.

I understand how you feel about this development but I hope you will agree with me that Allah knows best. I, particularly sympathise with your Governor, Bello Matawalle and his cabinet who have put everything in place to make the visit a successful one. I look forward to a more weather-friendly period when I will visit you.

Security Agencies have sustained the onslaught against terrorists, restrict cross-border boundary infiltrations and all unauthorized access to the gold mines in the State.

The Federal Government and the Zamfara State Government are working to ensure that peace return to all parts of the State in the shortest possible time, and we expect all citizens to co-operate and support the Armed Forces and other Security Agencies.

God Bless the people of Zamfara State.

https://www.facebook.com/MuhammaduBuhari/videos/463184545456816/

