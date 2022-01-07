President Buhari Appoints Ayo Gbeleyi Chairman Of Mortgage Bank

PRESIDENT BUHARI SACKS ADEWALE AS CHAIRMAN OF MORTGAGE BANK APPROVES AYO GBELEYI AS CHAIRMAN, FEDERAL MORTGAGE BANK

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

A Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Gbeleyi is a well-known financial expert who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector.

He replaces Chief Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo who passed on recently.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 7, 2022



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1493643657685399&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...