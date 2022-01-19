President Buhari Departs Abuja For Gambia (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari gestures as he leaves Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for The Gambia, to attend the second-term inauguration of President Adama Barrow. Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

