President Buhari In Close-Door Meeting With Governor Matawalle (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

President Muhammadu Buhari receives briefing from Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Matawalle at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 17TH 2022

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1499919863724445&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: