Photos; President Major General Muhammadu Buhari GCFR (retd) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN attend the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade at the FCT Arcade. 15th Jan, 2022. Photos; Tolani Alli
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1498566793859752&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa
President Buhari, Osinbajo, Atiku Attends Armed Forces Rememberance Day
Photos; President Major General Muhammadu Buhari GCFR (retd) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN attend the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade at the FCT Arcade. 15th Jan, 2022. Photos; Tolani Alli