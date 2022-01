PRESIDENTIAL INTERVIEW

Exclusive interview with President Muhammadu Buhari on the network Service of the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, today, Thursday the 6th of January at 8pm.

To be streamed LIVE our YouTube channel in https://www.nta.ng/Live/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...