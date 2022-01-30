Primary School Pupil Takes 4 Of His Schoolmates To School On Okada

Primary School Student Seen Carrying 4 of His Schoolmates to School On Okada (video)

An interesting video of a little boy in school uniform carrying four of his schoolmates to school on Okada has left social media users really shocked.

The pupil has been hailed over his ability to perform such a feat.

However, some others condemned the boy saying he’s putting the lives of his fellow students at risk because he’s not of age to ride a motorcycle.

The incident happened in Nigeria.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQ6W0SShK7k

