Professor Soludo On A ‘Thank You’ Visit To Governor Obiano (Photos)

Today, I joined critical stakeholders and leaders of the Old Aguata Union (OAU) – – a geo-political bloc of Ndị Anambra comprising the current Orumba North, Orumba South and Aguata Local Government Areas – – on a “Thank You” visit to the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Dr. Willie Maduaburocbukwu Obiano.

While thanking God for his boundless grace before, during and after the process that has brought about my emergence as the Governor-elect, I must not forget to thank the human elements instrumental to the actualisation of this mandate. Dr Willie Maduaburocbukwu Obiano showed character, forthrightness and courage deserving of mention and emulation.

I consider this a rare privilege to serve ndị Anambra. And the greatest appreciation would be to provide quality service and purposeful leadership that would elevate the developmental trajectory of our dear State for the good of all.

Akpokuedike Aguleri, Daalụ!

CC. Soludo

