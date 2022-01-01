Prophecy: “You Will Get Married In 2022” – Fr Kelvin Ugwu

Prophecy: “You Will Get Married in 2022”

Some of you need to get over this mentality that without marriage you are useless. As noble as marriage is, not everyone who desires to get married will find a spouse.

We must also get over some of these over spiritualization in the name of finding a spouse. There is no one specific human being that is designed and factory fitted for you alone. As you both keep relating, you will keep getting to understand yourselves and be more compatible. Everybody is created with complete ribs; if you have a missing rib, it is a medical issue. Don’t read the genesis story literally.

I know ladies who are behaving like they are not normal simply because they are still single at an age they never thought they will still be single. And with the many prophecies, fasting, and prayers they have been doing from different ministers, it has left them looking like burnt offerings offered to the gods.

Some of these people, their family and friends are not helping matters. They put pressure on you and it gets to the point that you begin to think you have one demon in you that is preventing you from getting married.

Who you are, what you studied, where you are, what you do, and people you meet influence whom you end up marrying. You might find yourself in Malawi and settle down with a Malawian. My sister found herself in Abuja, and with the way Abuja is, she found an Edo man or an Edo man found her.

When ministers of today see any young person, the first prophecy is marriage, followed by buying a car and getting a visa. By doing this, they keep making it look like a spiritual problem once you are not married. This is so bad.

There are many factors why people may not get married.

There are those waiting to get money and may never find the type of money that will be good enough for them to marry.

There are those not willing to marry anyone earning 50 to 100k per month.

There are those who are so selective, even the shape of your nose can disqualify you.

There are those who can’t marry a Muslim or a Christian. There are those who can’t marry from other tribes and even from their tribe, there are villages they don’t marry from.

There are others who are looking for six-packs or big backs.

There are those whose attitude scares everyone away, there are people with mouth odour, poor sense of dressing, too much spirituality, anger issue, poor spiritual life, etc.

While there are those who are only attracted to priests.

All of you should just be calming down in this new year we are entering. I know that you will forget everything I have said and focus on that last line. Anything you want to do, I am already taken���. . . bye

