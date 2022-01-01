Prophet Jay Jay Enejeta Kidnapped, His Wife Shot Dead In Delta State (Photo)

The General Overseer of Faith Fasting and Prayer Ministry, Prophet Jay Jay Enejeta, has been abducted by gunmen who also shot his wife dead in the university community of Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

Enejeta was said to be driving home in the company of his wife, Pastor Faith, when the said hoodlums shot at his vehicle, a Lexus SUV.

It was further learnt that the shots fired by the gunmen shattered the front window at the passenger side of the car, hitting the wife in her neck and head.

Pastor Faith was said to have died on the spot while the husband was abducted.

Sources said the pastor might have been struck by a bullet, as the path the hoodlums were suspected to have whisked him through was stained with blood.

A little over a fortnight ago, the chairman of the Delta State Chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and his wife were released one week after they were kidnapped and a N12 million ransom was paid.

Police spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident, saying that a manhunt had been launched for the suspects.



