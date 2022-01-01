Prophetic Picture Of The Year 2022 By Dr. D.K Olukoya Of Mountain Of Fire

PROPHETIC PICTURE OF THE YEAR 2022

By Dr. D.K Olukoya, GO MFM Worldwide

This year is a subtle year, a dribbling and a two phased year

1. It is a year for true sons of God to have a voice

2. It is a year of new and better things for the children of God. So, make sure you serve God wholeheartedly in year 2022.

3. It is a year of falling away of the old and the emergence of the new.

4. The Lord said new, accurate, prophetic voices will emerge, not like what we have now.

5. The Lord says that for many, all the doors that were shut against them shall be forced opened.

6. The year shall be a year of new beginning for many.

7. We need to pray really seriously on strange and great movement in the waters, in the rain, in the river and in the sea.

8. It is a year of positive dislocation; some will be dislocated, they will think it is for evil but it shall be for good.

9. It is a year that you have to be serious with God; sort yourself out and put your life right. Don’t play games with God in year 2022.

10. We need to pray really hard to prevent another COVID-like situation or anything that is similar to it.

11. Exodus 19:5-6 will play out very well. So, if we comply with this; supernatural protection, supernatural provision, supernatural preservation will take place.

12. It is a year for the saints to shine as light.

13. Corruptions, evil plots and schemes will be exposed in a massive way.

14. (This is for Mountain of Fire) The Mountain of Fire will manifest more like the pool of Bethesda, where people will come and be healed.

15. It is a year for you to key into your positions as light and salt of the earth.

16. The rage of marine powers, releasing seven (7) deadly spirits. They have started releasing them already. – Sexual perversion and immorality, insanity, confusion, lying spirits and infirmity, mammon spirits, adversity and conflicts.

17. Answers to banked-up prayers and long term problems, the answers will begin to manifest.

18. We need to pray hard to avoid useless wars, wars that are completely unnecessary.

19. All over the world, hard-core occultics and ritualists will be put to open shame.

20. The wailing cry of the saints will trigger divine mercy; so, we should pray a lot more.

21. There will be cleansing and purging in the house of God. A lot of people are just taking God for a ride; this 2022 will not be like that. If you come and start joking with God, toying with the things of God, you are playing with your life in this coming year.

22. There will be laughters in places where sorrows have dwell for a very long time.

23. The Lord said it will be a rain of babies for those expextant parents and there will be mysterious breakthroughs for them.

24. It is a year of uncommon divine favour.

25. We need to pray to avert friendly nations disagreeing and betraying each other and going into war.

26. It will be a year of drought for those without store houses

27. Many prodigals will come back to the Lord, willingly or unwillingly.

28. There will be massive shakings that will expose hypocrisy and corruption in the house of God.

29. We need to pray as a church that God should begin to raise politicians like Daniel and Joseph who will prosper in whatever political and financial climates before them.

30. There will be a release of new generation of revivalists to evangelise this end time harvest of souls.

31. We need to pray against inflation and starvation.

32. We need to pray against massive political instability which will put a lot of people in disarray.

33. One other thing that came up in the radar is that we need to pray seriously for marriages. The devil has planned a stormy year for marriages.

34. We need to pray against strange deaths.

35. No believer should miss the opportunity to bombard heavens with high voltage prayers on 2-2-2022. That is a strategic day.

36. The church needs prayers against increased persecution of Christians.

37. The God of the suddenlies is preparing something for Nigeria and will answer the prayers of His children.

For any power that wants Nigeria to sink shall sink, and any power that wants Nigeria to die shall die; they will drink their own blood and eat their own flesh, until they are drunk with it.

In Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries here, our motto for this year is a powerful confession, a proclamation:

2022: My Year of Becoming A Divine Spectacle (1 Corinthians 4:9, John 3:8, Job 9:10, Exodus 15:11).

©2022 MFM PUBLICATION

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...