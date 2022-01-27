Protest, Withdrawal Of Aspirants Mar Ekiti APC Guber Primary (Video, Pictures

Going into the primary, Opeyemi Bamidele, Biodun Oyebanji, Dayo Adeyeye, Bamidele Faparusi, Kayode Ojo, Demola Popoola, and Femi Bamisile were the main contenders.

But at the moment, all of them — except Biodun Oyebanji — have refused to take part in the party’s primary election, citing irregularities.

The aspirants — Kayode Mojo, Demola Popoola, Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi, Dayo Adeyeye, Opeyemi Bamidele & Afolabi Oluwasola — alleged that the primary election committee is made up of loyalists of Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti Governor.

Led by Dayo Adeyeye, the seven disgruntled aspirants alleged that Kayode Fayemi is making an attempt to foist Biodun Oyebanji, a governorship aspirant, as the party’s standard-bearer in the state.

APC MEMBERS STAGE PROTEST

Meanwhile, hundreds of APC members in Ekiti have protested against the governorship primary election. “No election, no primary election in Ekiti,” most of the party members chanted.

Security operatives eventually quelled the protest and have now barricaded the APC secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state.

https://twitter.com/thecableng/status/1486649564144754688?t=jJ3LTvI5WPoAx–UIIelRg&s=19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6nOX-TgRWo

