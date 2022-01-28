Puma To Launch 30BG Fashion Line Soon – Davido

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, affectionately known in the showbiz scene as Davido has announced a collaboration with Puma to develop a 30BG-inspired clothing range, Igbere TV reports.
On Thursday, January 27, 2022, Davido revealed this in a Twitter post in response to a fan’s comment.
Puma should establish a fashion line for Davido, according to a fan named @SameOldRexx.
The fan wrote: ”I was hoping they would create a limited edition 30BG line for him. Would’ve been crazy.”
Davido responded by revealing that it is already in the works; ”It’s coming @puma,” he tweeted.