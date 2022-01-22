Qatar 2022: CAF World Cup Qualifiers (Nigeria Vs Ghana)

Seeds were determined by the current FIFA Rankings:

With Senegal leading the African Zone (20th in the World), Morocco (28th), Algeria (29th) and Nigeria (36th).

Others are Egypt (45th), Cameroon (50th), Ghana (52nd), Mali (53rd) and Congo DR (64th).

Emmanuel Adebayor & El-Hadji Diouf were the Special Guests who conducted the draws.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff draw for Africa:-

POT 1:

Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Tunisia

POT 2:

Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon, DR Congo

Egypt v Senegal

Cameroon v Algeria

Ghana v Nigeria

Congo DR v Morocco

Mali v Tunisia

