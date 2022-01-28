Rail Construction: Lagos Announces Traffic Diversion At Yaba Area

The Lagos State Government said it would be diverting traffic from Yaba as it continues the First Phase of the construction of the Red Line railways covering Oyingbo to Agbado from midnight February 1, to February 16, 2022.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said the diversion was in line with the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project.

Oladeinde averred that the two weeks long site activity would necessitate a diversion to protect road users during the installation of precast beams.

According to the diversion plan, motorists heading to Muritala Mohammed way from Western Avenue will be diverted to Empire Road at Jibowu while traffic inbound Yaba will be diverted to Empire Road to access Western Avenue.

He explained that in the same vein, motorist on Herbert Macaulay road would be able to connect Empire Road to access Western Avenue for their desired destinations.

The commissioner assured that the site would be cordon off for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles would be on ground to tow mechanical faulty vehicles along the axis.

He also stated that signage’s would be placed on the access roads with the State’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences.

The State Government reiterated its continuous commitment towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the Multi-Modal Transportation System of the State Government which would in turn boost the economic prowess of the citizenry.

https://punchng.com/rail-construction-lagos-announces-traffic-diversion-at-yaba-axis/?amp

