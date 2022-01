Some workers of the Nigerian Railway Authority have been seen in a trending video attempting to quench fire that engulfed a train using leaves.

The incident it was gathered happened in Delta state.

However, Nigerians have questioned why fire extinguisher was not used in the incident.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htAjWjbYvv4

