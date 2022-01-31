Ranking Adekunle Gold’s Previous Albums In Order Critical Acclaim

Adekunle Gold completed his evolution from raw Afro folk music and high-life into refined Afro Pop- the very best you will hear in contemporary music when he released his 3rd studio album, “Afro Pop Volume 1.”

The sensational singer enjoyed an incredible 2021, going on to release several chart topping singles, “Sinner” and “High feat Davido.” They were all massive successes that continued where he left off on his previous album.

However, Gold has began 2022 in a similar way he ended 2021, releasing another single titled “Mercy,” and a confirming that his fourth studio album titled “Catch Me If You Can” will drop on the 4th of February.

Gold’s evolution as an artist, husband, and father has been remarkable since he made his album debut in 2016 with the self-titled “Gold.” He did not only show his prowess as a brilliant lyricist and storyteller on the album, he designed the cover art of the album himself.

Nonetheless, we have ranked three of Gold’s previous studio albums according to critical acclaim and how important they have proved to his present craft and brand.

#3 About 30 – 2018

Just like its title suggests, Adekunle Gold was now ready to come to terms with life as a full fledged adult when he released “About 30” in May, 2018. It was the beginning of another journey for him, but luckily for him, he hadn’t strayed far from the path of the promise land throughout his previous endeavours.

It’s not his most critically acclaimed work, but it was a project that needed to happen if we were ever going to see the Adekunle Gold that we’re seeing today.

“About 30” was packed with experiments, as Gold was torn between sticking to his style or satisfying modern trends and popular demand. In the end, he trusted his guts, and the product was the remarkable “Afro Pop Volume 1.

#2 Gold – 2016

“Gold” is Adekunle Gold’s debut album. Deeply rooted in African folk music and high-life, it formed the core of his music till date. “Gold” was released in 2016, as part of Adekunle Gold’s contract with YBNL, and all its 16 records showed his adept lyricism and storytelling.

“Gold” had several hit songs including “No Forget,” “Orente,” and “My Life.” Meanwhile, songs like “Pick Up” and “Sade” pretty much became street anthems.

You will hardly find a better album in terms of originality of sound and thought, and cohesion. If one day we forgot who Adekunle Gold was, this album will be right there to remind us everyday why he’s such a master-craftsman.

#1 Afro Pop Volume 1

“Afro Pop Volume 1” is Adekunle Gold’s 3rd and last studio album before the forthcoming “Catch Me If You Can” arrives. It was a timely completion of the evolution journey that Gold began from his second album, “About 30.” “About 30” had divided opinions among critics despite Gold’s intentional infusion of Afro Pop-style sounds into the album.

But it wasn’t just his music that evolved, Gold grew alongside his craft, with a remarkable outward manifestation considering his new look.

The records on “Afro Pop Volume 1” cemented Gold’s position as one of the elites, with tracks like “Okay,” “Here For Ya,” and “Something Different” typifying exactly how far he had come with transforming both his music, personality, and brand. A remarkable switch-up from 2016 Gold’s insecurities and vulnerabilities.

SOURCE – https://mediarants.com/ranking-adekunle-golds-previous-albums-in-order-critical-acclaim/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...